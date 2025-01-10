Prime Minister Modi Talks Politics and Peace in New Podcast with Nikhil Kamat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who talks to people through his Mann Ki Baat radio show, has now joined YouTube podcasts. He appeared in an episode of People by WTF, a podcast hosted by Nikhil Kamat, who co-founded Zerodha. The trailer for this episode has become very popular, getting more than 7 lakh views in just 11 hours.

In the trailer, Nikhil Kamat says he was nervous to interview Prime Minister Modi because it was a big moment for him. Modi, in a funny way, tells him not to worry, which makes both of them laugh. During their conversation, they talk about politics, and Modi gives advice to young people. He says they should join politics to help others and make a positive change, not just to become famous or rich. They also discuss problems happening in the world, and Modi explains that India always stands for peace, especially in difficult times when there is fighting or war.

The trailer has created a lot of excitement, but the full podcast will be released soon, and the trailer just says Coming Soon.