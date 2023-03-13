Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ask People To Participate In Three-Day Yoga Mahotsav

In an effort to mark the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited citizens to joyfully participate in the three-day "Yoga Mahotsav" on Monday. In addition, the Prime Minister urged people to incorporate yoga into their life if they haven't already.



The three-day "Yoga Mahotsav - 2023" will take place in New Delhi on March 13–14 at the Talkatora Stadium and on March 15 at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. It should be noted that the International Day of Yoga was established in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 and has been observed on June 21 every year since then. Thereafter, a record-breaking 177 member states voted in favour of the resolution draught that India had offered.

During his remarks at the UNGA, PM Modi said that the ancient tradition of India has given us the gift of yoga. It embodies balance between man and nature, the integration of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, and a wholistic approach to health and wellbeing. Finding a sense of one with yourself, the rest of the world, and nature is the goal, not exercising. They may improve our well-being by altering our lifestyles and cultivating consciousness.