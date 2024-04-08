Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commences Lok Sabha Election Campaign In Maharashtra's Chandrapur District

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Lok Sabha election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday, April 8. This rally marks the beginning of Modi's extensive campaign across the state, where he is scheduled to hold at least 10 rallies, with Chandrapur being the inaugural stop.

Modi's visit to Chandrapur is primarily focused on endorsing the BJP's candidate, Sudhir Mungantiwar, who currently holds ministerial portfolios for forests, cultural affairs, and fisheries in Maharashtra under Eknath Shinde's cabinet. Mungantiwar is contesting from the Chandrapur constituency, facing competition from Pratibha Dhanorkar of the Congress party, widow of the late Balu Dhanorkar, who passed away last year.

The BJP's strategy involves Modi's extensive presence in constituencies where tough opposition is anticipated. Following his rally in Chandrapur, Modi is slated to return to Maharashtra on April 14 to address another rally in Ramtek.

Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed anticipation for Modi's visit, stating that the Prime Minister's interaction with the local populace would focus on national development and other pertinent issues concerning the constituency.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is significant due to its 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest allocation after Uttar Pradesh. In the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP, in alliance with the Shiv Sena, secured 23 out of the 25 seats contested. The upcoming elections in Maharashtra are scheduled in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

Modi's rally in Chandrapur underscores the BJP's concerted effort to secure a robust presence in Maharashtra and underscores the significance of the state in the national political arena.