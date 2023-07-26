Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

New Delhi: The new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' at Pragati Maidan in Delhi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. In addition to the Prime Minister, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Dr. Jitendra Singh, actor Aamir Khan, and other dignitaries witnessed the inauguration ceremony. During this time, cultural programs were also presented. Before the official inauguration of the rebuilt India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) headquarters at Pragati Maidan, PM Modi did puja. He talked with and honored the laborers who were involved in the complex's construction.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi pic.twitter.com/igBT229O5U — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023



On this occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated, "I welcome our iconic PM Modi, the most popular leader of India and the world, who changed the thinking of the country, changed the mindset, and inspired us to do our duty for a developed India." Others are also welcome. The PM had collected information at every stage of the complex's construction.

The Prime Minister's Office said on Monday that the Pragati Maidan project had cost around Rs 2,700 crore. According to the PMO, this complex, built on around 123 acres of land, has been established as the country's largest meeting, convention, and exhibition center. It will also host the G20 leaders' meeting in September.

Regarding the same, PM Modi wrote on twitter that "Delhi gets a modern and futuristic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre, which will boost conference tourism in India, thus bringing people from all over the world. The economic and tourism related benefits of the centre will also be multifold."

Delhi gets a modern and futuristic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre, which will boost conference tourism in India, thus bringing people from all over the world. The economic and tourism related benefits of the centre will also be multifold. pic.twitter.com/57cdCnu63T — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2023



