Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opens 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit In New Delhi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi, an event hosted by the Indian Parliament as part of India's G20 Presidency.



In his address to the summit, Prime Minister Modi referred to it as the "mahakumbh" of parliamentary practices from around the world, extending a warm welcome to the attendees on behalf of India's 1.4 billion people. He emphasized the significance of the P20 Summit as a convergence of diverse parliamentary traditions and practices.



Modi underlined the essential role of parliaments as spaces for constructive debate and deliberation. Furthermore, he proudly acknowledged India's notable achievements, including its moon landing mission and the successful conclusion of the recent G20 summit.



Highlighting India's unique position as both the "mother of democracy" and the world's largest democracy, the prime minister stressed the importance of the P20 Summit being hosted in the country. The event has brought together Speakers of Parliaments from G20 member nations and invitee countries.



The overarching theme of the P20 Summit, 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future,' reflects the global focus on unity and collective action to address pressing challenges.



The summit witnessed the participation of distinguished Speakers and heads of delegation from a range of countries, including Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, the European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkey, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, the UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt, and Bangladesh. Notably, the representative from Canada did not attend the event.



According to the Prime Minister's Office, the P20 Summit will place particular emphasis on four key subjects:



1. **Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms:** Exploring the ways in which digital platforms can drive positive changes in people's lives.



2. **Women-led Development:** Discussing the critical role of women in driving development initiatives.

3. **Accelerating SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals):** Examining strategies for expediting progress towards the globally agreed-upon sustainable development targets.

4. **Sustainable Energy Transition:** Addressing the challenges and opportunities in transitioning to sustainable energy sources for a greener future.

The P20 Summit serves as a platform for constructive dialogue and collaboration among parliamentary leaders from across the globe, highlighting India's pivotal role in these international discussions and its commitment to addressing critical global issues.

