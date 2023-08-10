Live
Just In
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Respond To No-Confidence Motion Amid Manipur Violence Debate
- Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to provide his rejoinder to the no-confidence motion presented by Opposition parties regarding the Manipur violence.
- Initiated by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi earlier this week, the motion has fueled vigorous debates in Parliament over the past couple of days.
During his inaugural address in the House since regaining his status as an MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivered a scathing critique of the government's actions. He alleged that the government had effectively "partitioned" Manipur, attributing this move to the BJP's strategies in the northeastern state. His remarks provoked a vociferous response from several party members. Notably, a controversy emerged when Rahul Gandhi reportedly conveyed a flying kiss to BJP members. Though this moment went unrecorded by cameras, a number of female MPs from the BJP lodged a complaint with the Speaker, asserting that the Congress leader had engaged in "inappropriate" behavior and displayed a "distasteful" gesture.
Confronting the BJP-led government regarding the Manipur violence, Mahua Moitra, a Member of Parliament from the TMC, contended that the scale of ethnic violence observed in Manipur hadn't been witnessed in any other state over the past several decades. Addressing the no-confidence motion discussion in the Lok Sabha, Moitra emphasized the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Six thousand five hundred FIRs filed within the span of three months, which state has experienced such circumstances? With four thousand houses destroyed and sixty thousand individuals displaced, which state has encountered this level of turmoil? she asserted during her participation in the debate.
Meanwhile, TMC Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra criticized the BJP-led government on Thursday for its management of the Manipur violence, deeming it the "most significant shortcoming" of the coalition government. She underscored that the no-confidence motion was introduced not solely to challenge the government's numerical strength but also to compel the Prime Minister to address the matter that has been shrouded in silence.
Moitra emphasized that the kind of violence observed in Manipur had not been observed in any state over recent decades.