Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveils ₹41,000 Crore Worth Of Railway Infrastructure Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage on Monday to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for, and dedicate over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects valued at approximately ₹41,000 crore to the nation. Through video conferencing, PM Modi initiated the groundbreaking for the renovation of 554 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and the construction of 1,500 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges across Indian Railways.

A significant highlight of the event was the official opening of the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh. In his address, PM Modi hailed the initiative as a testament to the work ethos of 'New India', emphasizing the immense benefits these projects would bring to the youth by providing new employment opportunities. He assured the youth that their aspirations would be met, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between their dreams, hard work, and the government's resolve in shaping a developed India.

PM Modi highlighted the government's commitment to comprehensive development across various sectors, citing the recent inauguration of five AIIMS and numerous medical institutions alongside the railway infrastructure projects. He underscored the significance of the initiatives in redefining India's work culture, emphasizing the nation's shift towards ambitious goals and unwavering dedication to achieving them.

Today's program, according to PM Modi, symbolizes India's new work culture characterized by unprecedented speed and a focus on grand aspirations. He reiterated India's commitment to dreaming big and tirelessly working towards realizing those dreams, reflecting the resolve of a developed India.