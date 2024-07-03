Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Combative Response To Rahul Gandhi And Congress In Rajya Sabha

A day after launching a fierce attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday around noon.

Just as he did in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister is expected to adopt a combative tone in the Rajya Sabha, facing an assertive opposition following a strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

During his more than two-hour speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi accused the Congress of orchestrating a "conspiracy to falsely" depict Hindus as violent, amidst opposition chants of "Justice for Manipur" and "Bharat Jodo".

PM Modi also alleged that the Congress and its "entire ecosystem" were attempting to "demean, abuse, and insult Hinduism."

"This is a serious issue; there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus. They said Hindus are violent. Are these your values? Is this your character? Is this your hatred for the Hindus of the country?" he stated.

The Prime Minister's comments were seen as a rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha, in which he referenced Hinduism while criticizing the BJP.

PM Modi also claimed that the Congress had become a "parasitic party," relying on the votes of its allies to increase its tally in the Lok Sabha.

"The mandate for the Congress is to sit in the opposition and keep shouting once it runs out of logic," he remarked.

Directing his criticism at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi repeatedly referred to him as "balak buddhi" (immature mind) during his speech.

"We witnessed this childish behavior in the House yesterday. This is a new drama to gain sympathy, but we know that he is out on bail in a corruption case involving thousands of crores. He has been convicted of calling OBCs thieves and had to apologize in the Supreme Court for irresponsible statements," PM Modi said.

"Balak buddhi neither knows how to speak nor how to behave. When balak buddhi loses control, he forcibly embraces someone or winks. The country is telling him - tumse na ho payega (you won't be able to do it)," he added.