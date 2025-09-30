Prisoner dies during treatment in Sitapur, family alleges foul play

Sitapur: A prisoner lodged in the district jail here died during treatment at a hospital on Monday morning, jail officials said.

The deceased, identified as Umesh, a resident of Bhailawa village, was admitted to the jail on September 27, they said.

The family of the deceased has alleged foul play by the police and jail administration.

According to police records, Umesh was arrested in a sexual assault case. It is alleged that he and the complainant had been in a relationship for two years.

However, when the woman expressed a desire to get married, Umesh allegedly refused, after which she filed a complaint.

Jail Superintendent Suresh Singh stated that Umesh complained of shortness of breath and a sore throat a few hours after being lodged in jail on Sunday.

“He was initially treated by the jail’s medical staff, but his condition worsened overnight. He was referred to the district hospital, where he died during treatment on Monday morning,” Singh stated.

As information of his death reached Bhailawa village, Umesh’s family rushed to the hospital. They accused the jail administration and police of “torturing him in custody”. Family members claimed that Umesh sustained a serious injury while in jail, which led to his death.

Responding to the allegations, District Magistrate Abhishek Anand ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The investigation will focus on the events that took place in jail, medical records, and the actual cause of death.