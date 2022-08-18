Private Bus Owners In Kerala Share Their Daily Earnings To Aid Accident Victims

When individuals join together, everything can be resolved. A group of private bus proprietors who have chosen to assist a 21-year-old accident victim prove the assertion to be accurate. 26 buses operating on the Pookattupadi-Ernakulam and Perumbavoor routes pooled their daily profits on Wednesday, excluding the cost of gasoline, to pay for Shyamjith's medical care after he got seriously injured in an accident near South Kalamassery on Sunday. Rajeeb kicked off the fund-raising effort by donating his full day's earnings from his vehicle to help in Shyamjith's medical treatment.



Rajeeb S. A., owner of the bus stated that more buses will join the effort in the upcoming days. Owners of the buses that run along the Aluva, Cheranelloor, Kakkanad, and several other routes have shown interest in joining the effort.

He said that at least Rs 2 lakh is what they hope to raise. However, that sum won't be sufficient to cover all of the medical costs. Shyamjith has not yet regained consciousness, and the bill currently totals Rs. 1.5 lakh. Rajeeb noted that the tragedy occurred at a location that many drivers have previously deemed risky.

He was riding pillion when the bike hit a car, and he was flung off. However, the Kochi Metro pillar prevented the car's driver from seeing the vehicle approaching from the opposite side, thus he was not at fault. Rajeeb explaoned that Shyamjith, who comes from a poor family, share his home with his mother, Ajitha K, who makes ends meet by working as a housemaid. The family has been trying to make ends meet ever since his father abandoned the family when he was a baby. Because of their circumstances, the mother was unable to care for the three kids. She was compelled to place the elder sister of Shyamjith in an orphanage while his brother was taken in by a distant relative.

The brother is unable to assist Shyamjith and his mother because the orphanage has married off the sister. Rajeeb remarked that he has to take care of his adopted parents. He noted that the mother-son team is alone and in need of assistance. The mother was also unable to work when the pandemic. After watching and observing Shyamjith's situation, Rajeeb secured a position for on his bus to assist them. He is a kind young man who is adored by many. His character is attested to by the offers of assistance from other bus owners.