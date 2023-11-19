Priyanka Gandhi assures of providing jobs to youth after Congress comes to power

KHANAPUR: Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday assured the Telangana youth that the Congress Party will fill 2 lakh jobs after coming to power in Telangana. Speaking at a public meeting in Khanapur, she criticised the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), for not addressing the issue of unemployment and not providing benefits to the unemployed. She also accused the TRS of looting the state during their tenure.



Priyanka Gandhi promised to waive farmers' loans and improve the agricultural sector by implementing better programs than the Dharani portal. She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with big companies and claimed that both the BJP and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were working together to defeat Congress. She also promised to provide subsidized gas cylinders and free bus facilities for women in Telangana.

She also asserted that the attacks on opposition leaders by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming that these were tactics used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target the Congress party.

Priyanka Gandhi praised her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for her work for tribal and indigenous communities, stating that she is still revered by people even after forty years since her death.