Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to slash power tariff for farmers, artisans, weavers and small-scale industries.

In a statement, she said that there was a 'terror' of rising electricity bills and of meters in the whole of UP.

Priyanka said that in the last eight years, the rates for rural household consumers have increased by 500 per cent, urban domestic electricity rates have risen by 84 per cent and for farmers the rates have increased by 126 per cent.

She said Uttar Pradesh has become a 'laboratory' for electricity meters which have been found to run many times faster than they should.

Even for houses that are locked a bill of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 is generated, she alleged.

In many districts of the state, it was also seen that bills came without electricity meters being installed, she said.

Priyanka said that the people are already reeling under the impact of price rise, the business of small enterprises has collapsed and farmers' crops are not being sold at a good price.

She said that the farmers are not getting assistance during floods, hailstorms and natural disasters while the crop insurance scheme has only become a source of income for big companies.

"In such a situation, electricity prices are constantly increasing and consumers can no longer bear the brunt of irregularities," Priyanka said.

The Congress leader said that the electricity bills of farmers should have been waived and weavers, artisans, small-scale industries should be given concession in electricity bills.

She demanded that the electricity rates for farmers be halved and those responsible for irregularities in metering should be booked.