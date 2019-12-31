Priyanka Vadra's Saffron Jibe, UP CM Yogi Hits Back

Lucknow: Congress leader and general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a dig at chief minister Yogi Adityanath's saffron robes and said that the saffron colour and Hinduism were associated with peace. Addressing the media in Lucknow on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that there was no room for revenge in Hinduism. She added that the UP police and government machinery, on the directions of the chief minister, was acting out of vengeance towards anti-CAA protesters.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke of revenge she said, while Uttar Pradesh was the land of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna who stood for kindness. The UP government wasted no time in hitting back. Deputy chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the Congress had made it a habit to insult Hinduism. He added that the BJP needed no lessons in Hinduism from Priyanka Vadra.

The deputy chief minister of UP commented that Priyanka did not have a proper understanding of the traditions and values of Hinduism, which were probably not imparted to her. He accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her party of extending support to rioters.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he donned saffron robes to serve the country.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had a run-in with UP police on Saturday when she alleged that she had been grabbed by her throat and pushed by the lady police officer. The UP police rubbished the charge and blamed the Congress leader for violating protocol norms and trying to proceed on an unscheduled route.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also denied any security breach on its part and said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had as protectee, violated norms of security protocol.