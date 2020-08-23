Property dealer gunned down in Patna, 3 others injured

Patna: Six unidentified criminals gunned down a property dealer and injured three others this morning in Patna's Beur locality, an official said on Sunday.

The attackers used a carbine for committing the crime. Area police recovered many spent cartridges from the crime scene.

The accused arrived at the spot on three motorcycles at around 11.30 am and barged into the office of property dealer Rajesh Yadav, firing indiscriminately. Yadav and three others present in the office sustained bullet injuries.

Beur police station SHO Phool Dev Chaudhary said that injured were taken to a nearby private hospital where Yadav succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries. The other three are admitted in the ICU.

After the crime, the attackers fled while brandishing firearms.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had a property dispute with a person, whose name has not been disclosed yet by police.

"Our investigation is on. The process of scanning CCTV footage is underway to find some clues. The culprits will be arrested soon," Chaudhary said.