Protest Continues: Farmers March Towards Delhi Despite Heavy Police Deployment

Protesting farmers from various unions are persisting with their demonstration on Wednesday as they advance towards the national capital. The Delhi Police, stationed at the borders, are currently maintaining vigilance to uphold law and order amidst the farmers' 'Delhi chalo' call.



Extensive police and paramilitary presence, coupled with multi-layered barricades, has been established to seal off the national capital's borders at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur.

Central Delhi is under heightened security, with personnel equipped in anti-riot gear strategically deployed, and metal and concrete barricades regulating access to key roads.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Metro adjusted passenger access at nine stations, temporarily closing some gates for several hours in anticipation of the farmers' march towards the capital.

In attempts to thwart the advancing farmers demanding minimum crop prices, police resorted to tear gas at the Shambhu border near Ambala, approximately 200 kilometers north of Delhi. Drones were also utilized to dispense tear gas canisters from the air.

While farmers' movement towards Delhi from the state is not actively obstructed by police, Punjab has been placed on high alert, with around 70% of the state police force deployed for duty in the field.

**Why Farmers Protest and Their Demands**

The farmers' protest is aimed at compelling the government to address their demands, including:

1. Legislation guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP), a condition they had insisted upon in 2021 when they agreed to end their protest against the now-repealed farm laws.

2. Enforcement of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, provision of pensions for farmers and agricultural workers, and forgiveness of farm debts.

3. Demands also include justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, as per the farmers' assertions.