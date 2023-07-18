Live
- CPI Narayana flays Pawan over participating in NDA meeting
- Ooman Chaandy’s death is loss of pro-people politics: Siddaramaiah
- Explained: Google's Enhanced Safe Browsing in your Gmail account
- Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine after smashing racket in Wimbledon final
- ITI Limited wins accolades from ISRO & DoT for its role in successful launch of Chandrayaan-3
- Spotify introduces shared volume feature for group sessions
- Toddler falls into borewell in MP's Vidisha, rescue operation underway
- Within the next decade, India will start adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 18 months: Gautam Adani
- S.Korea to intensify radiation tests on seawater amid Fukushima concerns
- Beautification of 20 highland junctions in Karimnagar underway: Gangula Kamalakar
Protest Posters Target Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: Bridge Collapses And Controversy Surround Opposition Meeting
- Following a joint meeting of opposition parties aimed at challenging the ruling BJP alliances, posters and banners criticizing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have emerged in the city.
- These posters label Kumar as an "Unstable Prime Ministerial Contender" and highlight incidents of bridge collapses during his tenure.
One of the posters explained that Bangalore rolls out the red carpet for CM Nitish Kumar! Additionally, the posters make explicit mention of incidents of bridge collapses that occurred in Bihar during his tenure. They provide the specific dates of the Sultanganj Bridge collapses, noting the first incident in April 2022 and the second incident in June 2023.
Furthermore, another poster mockingly referred to him as 'Shri Nitish Kumar, the CM, Government of Bihar, the man who builds underwater bridges.' These posters included images depicting the collapse of the Sultanganj bridge.
It is worth mentioning that Nitish Kumar, a prominent participant in the event, has not yet responded to the occurrence. In response to the Congress party's inquiry about his ideology, former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy noted that the same question is posed to Nitish Kumar.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, when questioned, commented that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has acknowledged his mistake of aligning with the BJP.