Protest Posters Target Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: Bridge Collapses And Controversy Surround Opposition Meeting

Sources have reported that posters and banners targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have appeared in the city shortly after a joint meeting of opposition parties began to establish a platform against the ruling BJP alliances. The posters, prominently featuring bold letters, label Kumar as the "Unstable Prime Ministerial Contender." These posters were observed near the Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor bridge, and Airport Road in the Hebbal locality on Monday night.



One of the posters explained that Bangalore rolls out the red carpet for CM Nitish Kumar! Additionally, the posters make explicit mention of incidents of bridge collapses that occurred in Bihar during his tenure. They provide the specific dates of the Sultanganj Bridge collapses, noting the first incident in April 2022 and the second incident in June 2023.

Furthermore, another poster mockingly referred to him as 'Shri Nitish Kumar, the CM, Government of Bihar, the man who builds underwater bridges.' These posters included images depicting the collapse of the Sultanganj bridge.

It is worth mentioning that Nitish Kumar, a prominent participant in the event, has not yet responded to the occurrence. In response to the Congress party's inquiry about his ideology, former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy noted that the same question is posed to Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, when questioned, commented that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has acknowledged his mistake of aligning with the BJP.