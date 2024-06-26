Protests Erupt In Mangolpuri Over MCD Demolition Of Mosque Boundary Wall

Protests erupted in Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri on Tuesday after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished part of a boundary wall of a mosque. The MCD stated that the wall encroached on an adjoining municipal park, while the local councilor claimed the action was intended to "spoil the atmosphere of the area."



A police officer reported that MCD officials arrived at 6 am with an earthmover to carry out the demolition, encountering protesting residents. "This initiative was part of our ongoing efforts to address unauthorized religious encroachments and uphold the integrity of public spaces," an MCD spokesperson said.

MCD officials noted that protesters formed a human chain to block the entry of machinery, and women sat on the structure to prevent the demolition.

DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram told The Indian Express that the law and order situation remained stable despite the protests, with no incidents of stone pelting. "There was some tension and people were upset, but we talked to them and resolved the situation before it could escalate," Chiram said.

Sultanpur Majra MLA, AAP's Mukesh Ahlawat, criticized the MCD's actions, arguing that permission for the demolition should have been sought from the Religious Committee. "The mosque is around 30-35 years old, maybe older... usually, the Religious Committee is consulted on whether to preserve or demolish such structures. In this case, the committee was not consulted," Ahlawat said. He added, "They gave a notice three days ago and were supposed to demolish between 10 am and 11 am today... but they came at 6 am."

Mangolpuri councilor Rajesh Kumar also disapproved of the demolition. "Firstly, the MCD's Horticulture Department officers had no documentation showing approval for the action. Secondly, who comes to a demolition with so many policemen? It was clear the intention was to spoil the atmosphere of the area," he alleged.

The demolition was temporarily halted on police advice, according to an MCD statement, after 20 meters of the structure had been razed.