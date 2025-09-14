Protests, tension in Manipur's Churachandpur over arrests for vandalising decorations

A large group of youths, protesting the arrest of two people, clashed with security forces in Manipur’s Churachandpur on Sunday, creating huge tension in the hill district, officials said.

A police official said that a group of miscreants allegedly vandalised decorations, banners, and cutouts, set up in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, at Phailien and Pearsonsonmun localities, about five km from Churachandpur police station, on the evening of September 11.

A police team rushed to the area, clashed with the miscreants, and detained several individuals for damaging the decorations.

Subsequently, most of the detainees were released after questioning, while two youths were arrested.

The arrests sparked tension among the youths, with large groups of protesters gathering near the Churachandpur police station, shouting slogans and demanding unconditional and immediate release of the arrested duo.

Videos, circulated on social media, showed protesters blocking roads and confronting security personnel during the standoff. The protesters chanted slogans, ‘Release Our Two Friends, Release Our Two Friends’. The situation remained tense as police attempted to disperse the crowd and prevent further escalation. However, the situation worsened as the protesters hurled stones at the security forces.

Police said they were trying to bring the situation under control.

The Prime Minister visited Manipur on Saturday for the first time after ethnic clashes broke out between Kuki-Zo tribals and Meiteis in May 2023. PM Modi addressed public rallies at the peace ground in Churachandpur and at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal. From the two places, the Prime Minister unveiled a total of 31 projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

In Churachandpur, the Prime Minister laid foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 7,300 crore, while at the event in Imphal, he inaugurated projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the violence-hit displaced men, women and children, staying in the relief camps in both Churachandpur and Imphal.

PM Modi has urged all sections of people and organisations to help the government restore peace and normalcy so that developmental projects can be undertaken.