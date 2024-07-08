Live
- MP Congress to adopt cadre-based system like BJP
- Will make Rajasthan hub of solar energy production: Energy Minister
- Indian scientists trace plasma composition’s effect on astrophysical jets from celestial bodies
- Jr Women's & Men's North Zone Hockey: U.P win women's crown, Chandigarh claim men's title
- India poised to sign UN High Seas Treaty after Cabinet approval
- Gus Atkinson, and Jamie Smith to make debut at Lord’s in James Anderson’s final Test
- Scientists develop platform to help define functions for 'orphan' metabolic proteins
- PM Modi should visit Manipur & listen to people: LoP Rahul Gandhi
- Rakesh Ramanlal Shah appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Gujarat, receives Commission of Appointment
- There will never be another like James Anderson, says Moeen Ali ahead of veteran pacer’s retirement
Just In
Provide 2 kw solar energy connections on priority: Haryana minister
Haryana Energy Minister Ranjit Singh on Monday directed applicants of the ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana’ should be provided with 2 kilowatts (kw) solar energy connections on priority.
Chandigarh: Haryana Energy Minister Ranjit Singh on Monday directed applicants of the ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana’ should be provided with 2 kilowatts (kw) solar energy connections on priority.
"Strict action will be taken against any officers showing negligence in this matter," Singh said was addressing electricity consumers in Hisar, listening to their issues and resolving them.
He said a Bijli panchayat would be held on the 5th of every month. Acting on a complaint from villagers of Kanoh, he directed the transfer of Badopatti Electricity Department SDO Sandeep.
Addressing a complaint from the Ladwa gram panchayat, he directed the installation of a large transformer to provide electricity. While addressing another complaint he also directed swift action to ensure adequate electricity supply in Chaudhriwas village.
In response to complaints from villagers of Umra, Mirzapur, and several other villages, the minister directed the officers to ensure that electricity lines are installed on the already established poles to provide electricity to the people.
He also directed the installation of a large transformer in Dhansu village to solve their power issues.