Puducherry posts only one new COVID-19 case

Puducherry: Puducherry logged only one new coronavirus case on Saturday, raising the overall tally to 1,65,758.

The sole case was confined to Puducherry while the other three outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam reported zero case of viral infection. The single case was identified at the end of examination of 511 samples. The active cases were 20 and all these cases were in home quarantine while hospitals had zero number of patients with Covid-19.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that two patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,63,776. No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions today and the toll remained 1,962. Sriramulu said the Health department has examined so far 22,22,794 samples and has found 18,67,546 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 0.20 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98,80 percent respectively.

The Department of Health has administered so far 16,03,809 doses which comprised 9,33,047 first doses, 6,57.883 second and 12,879 booster doses, the Director said.