Puducherry School Attempts To Set A New Record

By creating photos with the most number of kids possible, a private girls school in Puducherry aimed to achieve a new world record. In order to raise awareness of the UN's sustainable development goals, 2,341 female students from St. Joseph of Cluny Higher Secondary School last week created images of the three most practical alternative energy sources—wind power, solar power, and hydropower—on a 38,800 square foot playground using LEDs mounted on panels.



The students' achievement was witnessed by the secretary to the Puducherry government Sultan Ahmed Ismail, an ecologist, A Muthamma, a member of the Tamil Nadu state planning commission and a soil biologist and provincial Sr. Lorraine Pinto, reported The Times Of India.

The school decided to highlight Goal 7 (cheap clean energy) of the Sustainable Development Goals since it aligned with the institution's educational objectives and would also be useful in spreading the message of planet preservation to the country and the world.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the school—which was founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny in 1946—celebrated its 75th anniversary.