Pulwama Attack Mastermind, JeM Terrorist Qazi Yasir Eliminated

Security forces in the Kashmir valley on late Sunday, eliminated dreaded Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and mastermind behind Pulwama attack on CRPF forces in February 2019. Addressing the media, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon pointed out that a major strike on Republic Day using an IED device had been averted with the killing of Yasir. The notorious militant had been on the radar of the armed forces for close to four years. Qari Yasir crossed over into Kashmir in 2016 along with two other terrorists.

Lt Gen. Dhillon expressed satisfaction over the fact that the entire JeM leadership in the valley had now been eliminated. Yasir's elimination is being seen by the security forces as a major success for the armed forces.

In recent months, with security forces hot in pursuit of terrorist outfits, eliminating their leaders, both the terror groups, JeM and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen are said to have come together to disrupt normal life in the Valley.

Director-General of Police of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh asserted that Hizb-ul-Mujahideen leadership had also been eliminated in South Kashmir now.