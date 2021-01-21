X
X
Pune: Fire breaks out in Serum Institute of India

Highlights

A fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises here on Thursday afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

Pune: A fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises here on Thursday afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

"The fire broke in a building in the premises. We have sent water tenders to the spot," the official said.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield vaccine, used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the coronavirus pandemic, is made.

