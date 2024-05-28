  • Menu
Pune Porsche Case: 2 doctors held for manipulating teen's blood sample

Pune Porsche Case: 2 doctors held for manipulating teens blood sample
Pune: The Pune police on Monday arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital on charges of manipulating the blood sample of the 17-year-old...

Pune: The Pune police on Monday arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital on charges of manipulating the blood sample of the 17-year-old Pune teen involved in the death of two IT professionals.

The accident had taken place around 2.15 am on May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area, when the minor at the wheels of a Porsche crashed into a motorcycle, killing Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the minor had been celebrating his Class 12 results at a nearby pub, where he was seen consuming alcohol before the collision.

