- World’s first triple surgery successfully conducted simultaneously on 44-yr-old patient
- Hyderabad business man murdered in Bidar
- Missing for 22 yrs, man rejoins family with help of Haryana cops
- Will scrap Agnipath, deposit Rs 8,500 in women’s A/Cs
- Wanaparthy: RMPs continue to exploit patients
- Agnipath: ‘Modi govt playing with national security’
- Mahabubnagar: Legal metrology dept raids petrol bunks
- MLA’s barges into booth, sparks row
- Bypoll held peacefully, counting on June 5
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect from Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and More
Pune Porsche Case: 2 doctors held for manipulating teen's blood sample
Pune: The Pune police on Monday arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital on charges of manipulating the blood sample of the 17-year-old Pune teen involved in the death of two IT professionals.
The accident had taken place around 2.15 am on May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area, when the minor at the wheels of a Porsche crashed into a motorcycle, killing Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the minor had been celebrating his Class 12 results at a nearby pub, where he was seen consuming alcohol before the collision.
