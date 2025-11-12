Punjab: 60.95 per cent polling recorded in Tarn Taran by-poll

Tarn Taran (PB): A voter turnout of 60.95 per cent was witnessed during the polling for the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election in Punjab on Tuesday. In the 2022 assembly polls, the Tarn Taran assembly constituency had seen a voter turnout of 65.81 per cent. Polling, which remained peaceful on Tuesday, sealed the fate of 15 candidates who were in the fray for the bypoll to the border constituency.

Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm, with strict security measures in place, according to officials. Vote counting is scheduled to take place on November 14. Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C informed that 60.95 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 6 PM in the bye-election. He further informed that the precise figure will be updated by Wednesday once all polling parties return to the collection centres and final data entry is completed. He thanked the voters of the Tarn Taran assembly constituency for exercising their democratic right in the bye-election.

In the first two hours (7 am to 9 am) of polling, the voting percentage was 11 per cent, and till 11 am, it was 23.35 per cent, as per the Election Commission data. Voting percentage increased to 36.62 per cent till 1 pm, 48.84 per cent till 3 pm and 59.21 per cent till 5 pm, as per the data.