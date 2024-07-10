  • Menu
Punjab And Haryana High Court Orders Removal Of Barricades At Shambhu Border

  • The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to remove barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week.
  • The barricades were set up in February due to farmer protests demanding a legal guarantee for MSP for crops.

On Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court instructed the Haryana government to dismantle the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week.

These barricades were erected by the Haryana government in February on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in response to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announcing their march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for crops.

The court's directive came following a petition challenging the closure of the border between Punjab and Haryana.

Haryana Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal informed reporters that the court has ordered the removal of the barricades within seven days. The court also stated that if any law and order issues arise, preventive measures can be taken as per the law.

