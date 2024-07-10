Punjab And Haryana High Court Orders Removal Of Barricades At Shambhu Border

On Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court instructed the Haryana government to dismantle the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week.

These barricades were erected by the Haryana government in February on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in response to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announcing their march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for crops.

The court's directive came following a petition challenging the closure of the border between Punjab and Haryana.

Haryana Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal informed reporters that the court has ordered the removal of the barricades within seven days. The court also stated that if any law and order issues arise, preventive measures can be taken as per the law.