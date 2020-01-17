Punjab Assembly Moves Resolution Against CAA

After Kerala, the northern state of Punjab on Friday, became the second state in the country to move a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The resolution moved by state minister Brahm Mohindra in the two-day Special Session of the Punjab assembly stated that "the CAA enacted by Parliament has caused countrywide anguish and social unrest with widespread protests all over the country. The state of Punjab also witnessed protests against this legislation, which were peaceful and involved all segments of our society," Mohindra said while reading out the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly.

BJP's ally in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has called for the inclusion of Muslims in the National Register of Citizens.

It may be recalled that the Kerala assembly was the first state to pass a resolution terming the CAA 'unconstitutional'. The move passed by the state assembly has come in for public criticism by the Governor of the state, Arif Mohd. Khan.

The Centre has been insisting that the resolutions of state governments have no constitutional validity.