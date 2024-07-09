Punjab CM gives Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of farmer killed at Punjab-Haryana border

Chandigarh : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met the family of farmer Shubhkaran Singh at his residence and gave Rs 1 crore compensation and a job to the victim’s sister.

Shubhkaran Singh, a 21-year-old farmer from Bhatinda, was killed during clashes between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. Twelve police personnel were also injured in the clashes.

“Met the family of the martyred farmer... As promised, a cheque for Rs 1 crore was given to the family and an appointment letter for a government job,” Mann wrote on X.

“Farmers’ own government stands shoulder to shoulder with farmers and will continue to stand,” he added.

In February, the Chief Minister announced financial aid and employment support for the family of the late farmer Shubhkaran Singh.

“The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits,” Mann had said.