Punjab CM inspects flood relief operations, orders ‘girdwari’ to assess loss

Sangrur (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday inspected relief operations by visiting flood-affected areas of seasonal Ghaggar river in Sangrur district and said a special ‘girdwari’ would be conducted to ascertain the loss of crops, houses, and others due to heavy rainfall.

He said detailed instructions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners to immediately carry out ‘girdwari’ in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain the damage and assured the people that the government is committed to safeguarding their interests against nature’s fury.

Accompanying officers, Mann rushed into waterlogged fields to oversee the relief measures during his visit to flood-affected areas. He monitored the operations through movement of a JCB.

He asked the officers to remain in the field and ensure that people don’t face any problem.

The Chief Minister said even advanced countries like the US, Spain and others are facing problem of floods, adding nature has played havoc with the state. He said incessant rains in the hill states and Punjab has brought this situation in the state.

However, Mann said his government is committed to bail out the people in this hour of grave crisis and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

He asked the people residing in low-lying areas to move to safe places so that their safety can be ensured. The government is duty bound to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience. The Chief Minister said it is not the time for politicising this issue, and rather all Punjabis should join hand for combating the natural disaster.

Mann said unlike his predecessors, he is not making rounds on helicopter for cosmetic assessment of the situation but is in the field to take stock of the real condition at the ground. He said the situation is alarming but still the state government is making every effort to minimise the loss of people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said the people should not get panicked as the state government is there to serve them by keeping a regular tab on the situation arising in the aftermath of the incessant rains across the state.

He said he is personally reviewing the situation every minute and from every corner of the state.