Punjab CM reviews security, seeks strong cover for religious, public places

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of security arrangements in the state in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and asked to ensure strong security arrangements at all religious and public places in the state.

The meeting here saw the presence of top officers of the police and civil administration.

"We will not allow any compromise with national security. Strong security arrangements have been made at all religious places and public places in the state", Mann wrote in a post in Punjabi on X after the meeting.

"The number of security forces has also been increased in educational institutions. It is our responsibility to ensure the safe return of Punjabis stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, and for this, we are constantly in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The safety of the people of Punjab is our top priority", he added.

Punjab shares a long border with Jammu and an international border with Pakistan. Braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and the spate of smuggling, the BSF is guarding borders round the clock with unflinching dedication.

The Pahalgam terror attack, being dubbed as the deadliest attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, comes as US Vice President J.D. Vance is on an India visit and just as the tourist and trekking season is picking up momentum.

At least 26 tourists were killed on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi Arabia trip short due to the terror attack. He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India’s "unshakable" resolve to fight terrorism.



