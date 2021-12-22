Punjab Govt Tells Employees, to Upload Fully Vaccinated Certificates to Receive Salaries

An Individual can be fully vaccinated or they might have taken a single dose, but they would need to upload the certificates on the Punjab Govt Job Portal, if they want disbursal of their salaries on time.

The above government order, however, did not mention as to what it intends to do about employees, who are not vaccinated.

Punjab's rather strict policy is to push people to vaccinate themselves at a time, where there is a big concerns over the Omicron strain of Coronavirus, known to be very highly transmissible.

The vaccination certificates need to be uploaded on the Punjab govt iHRMS website, short for integrated Human Resource Management System. The software streamlines salary payment as well as retirement benefit withdrawals.

The pay is credited automatically only to the account of an employee's designated bank account, thus preventing fraud in salary distribution.

The country has so far reported more than 210 cases of Omicron Variant infection. About 90 people have recovered, the Health Ministry stated today.

As per the Ministry data updated at 8 am stated India reported about 6317 new corona virus infections.