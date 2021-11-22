  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Punjab: Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp

Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp
x

Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp

Highlights

Police said that some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the military area, and they were verifying CCTV images.

PATHANKOT: A grenade blast occurred outside a gate of the Army cantonment here, prompting authorities to sound an alert, police said on Monday.

However, no casualty was reported in the blast that took place late on Sunday night in front of Triveni gate of the cantonment, they said.

Police said that some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the military area, and they were verifying CCTV images.

After the blast, an alert has been sounded in the area, they said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X