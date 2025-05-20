Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest Six Babbar Khalsa Operatives

Punjab Police on Tuesday busted a terror module of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) allegedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and arrested six operatives who were planning a grenade attack on a liquor shop in Batala.

The arrested terrorists had direct links with their foreign handlers, including those operating from Portugal, and their activities were allegedly backed by Pakistan's spy agency, police said.

The six BKI operatives arrested have been identified as Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham alias Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar.

"In a major breakthrough against Pakistan's ISI-backed terror networks, Batala Police busts a BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Mannu Agwan on the directions of Harwinder Singh Rinda," Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said.

According to DGP Yadav, the module had attempted a grenade attack outside a liquor shop in Batala. The arrested accused were receiving direct instructions from Portugal-based Maninder Billa and BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan.

Police sources said Mannu Agwan recently took over operational command following the arrest of wanted gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia in the United States.

One of the arrested terrorists, Jatin Kumar, was injured in an exchange of fire while being taken for recovery. "He opened fire on police and sustained injuries in retaliatory action, and is admitted in Civil Hospital, Batala," a senior police officer said.

Police recovered a .30 bore pistol during the operation. A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Meanwhile, the Babbar Khalsa International is a banned terrorist organization that has been involved in various terror activities. The group has been known to receive support from Pakistan's intelligence agencies and operates through a network of foreign-based handlers.

This arrest comes as part of Punjab Police's ongoing crackdown on terror modules operating in the state with support from across the border.