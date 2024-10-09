Punjab Police bust trans-border narcotic network, arrest three

Chandigarh: In a major blow to trans-border narcotic networks, the Punjab Police have seized five kg of heroin and arrested three people in Ajnala of Amritsar district, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

He said drug money of Rs 3.95 lakh was also seized in the intelligence-based operation.

Technical leads were developed in a professional investigation and a first information report (FIR) was registered under the NDPS Act, he said, adding that the investigation was ongoing to establish various linkages.

Earlier this month, Punjab Police busted an international drug trafficking syndicate that used jackets to smuggle heroin into the state, with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered three half-sleeve jackets stashed with 500 gm heroin in each from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Sukhdeep Singh, alias Raja, a resident of Faridkot, and Krishan, a resident of Rohtak. Apart from recovering 1.5 kg heroin, police teams also impounded their white-coloured Hyundai Aura car, which they were using to smuggle narcotics in the guise of a taxi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that these drug consignments were bought from an Afghan national based in Delhi, exposing their network with international drug cartels and their clever tactics of hiding heroin in jackets to evade detection.

During initial questioning, the accused disclosed that they had smuggled four consignments of heroin in connivance with Kotkapura-based drug smuggler, Lakhwinder Singh, in the past two months and the recent 10 kg of heroin was bought in mid-September, which was delivered in Moga.

Facing at least 10 cases of the NDPS Act, Lakhwinder Singh is said to be the key person in this module, who has been managing the entire drug network.

Punjab shares the 553-km long varied, tough, and challenging border with Pakistan. Braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and the spate of smuggling, Border Security Force (BSF) men are guarding borders round the clock with unflinching dedication.



