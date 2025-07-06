Live
Punjab: SAD leader Majithia sent to judicial custody
Highlights
A court in Punjab's Mohali district on Sunday sent Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia to judicial custody for two weeks in a disproportionate assets case.
Amid tight security arrangements, Majithia was produced before the court. Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, public prosecutors Ferry Sofat and Preet Inderpal Singh said Majithia has been sent to judicial custody for two-weeks and will be lodged in New Nabha Jail.
Earlier on July 2, a court here had extended the vigilance remand of Majithia by four more days.
