Live
- Taylor Swift Unveils New Eras Tour Docuseries: The End of an Era and The Final Show
- macOS Tahoe leak reveals Apple’s planned Mac release schedule for 2025 and 2026
- Rahul Gandhi to pay condolences to family of Haryana IGP officer
- Local Maharashtra units want to contest independently: Congress
- JPMorgan Announces $10 Billion Investment in U.S. National Security Under $1.5 Trillion Initiative
- Govt introduces Alliance Air’s "Fare se Fursat" fixed airfare scheme
- IOA felicitates India’s Paris 2024 Olympic medallists at ceremony in Delhi
- Texas Business Owner Clarifies Viral H-1B Comments, Says ‘Race Has Nothing to Do With It’
- RSS Ban Demand Sparks Political Poster War in Kalaburagi
- Governor C.V. Ananda Bose says Bengal not safe for women anymore
Punjab: Two AK-47 rifles recovered along Pakistan border
In an intelligence-based operation amidst the ongoing special checking and special operations to ensure safe and peaceful festive season, Punjab...
In an intelligence-based operation amidst the ongoing special checking and special operations to ensure safe and peaceful festive season, Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a consignment of three weapons comprising two AK-47 rifles close to the Indo-Pak border falling under Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.
The recovered weapon consignment also included one PX5 Storm pistol, along with a magazine and two magazines of AK-47 ammunition.
DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the weapons are sourced from Pakistan.
Further investigations are ongoing to identify the smugglers, trace forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire smuggling network, he said.
Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General (Amritsar) Sukhminder Singh Mann said that the BSF had received a reliable input about the arrival of a consignment of militant hardware from across the border near Mehdipur village on the Indo-Pak border falling under Khemkaran Sector of the BSF.
Acting swiftly, the police, jointly with the BSF, launched a well-coordinated combing operation in the area of Mehdipur village, and a weapon consignment was recovered from the area.
The origin of the recovered hardware is being ascertained, he said, while adding that further investigations are being conducted to trace and apprehend the accused involved in this crime.
In this regard, a case first information report (FIR) dated October 13 has been registered under Sections 25, 25(1) (a), 25 (6), 25 (7) of the Arms Act, sections 111 and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Passport Act at the SSOC Police Station in Amritsar.