Punjab women commission chairperson assumes charge

Chandigarh: The newly appointed Chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women, Raj Lali Gill, on Friday assumed charge in the presence of Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Meet Hayer expressed hope the welfare of women would ensured by implementing schemes related to women's welfare in the state.

Raj Lali Gill expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. She said she would fulfil the responsibility given to her with full dedication.

While assuming charge, she said her duty has been entrusted by the government for the welfare of women. She will perform this duty with honesty and diligence.

Notably, Raj Lali Gill is a resident of Mohali and has been associated with NGOs for the welfare of women for a long time.