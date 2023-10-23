Punjab youths beat hard knock life to become jurists

Chandigarh: Parminder Kaur from a village in Punjab’s Kharar used to place a mattress before her door to prevent the chill from getting to her. Spending those sleepless nights in the warm comfort of books has finally come to fruition, as she is all set to become a judge. Parminder is one of the several youths, who having battled poverty almost all their lives, are set to become judges, having cleared the Punjab Civil Services (Judicial) exam. The selected candidates have been recruited for the posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum Judicial Magistrate.

Parminder Kaur lived in an ordinary-looking house and her room did not even have a fan, forget any luxuries. But she turned such glaring absences to her advantage, bringing an ascetic focus to her studies. “When I look back, I am only thankful that those extremely cold nights did not let me sleep and I got more time to study,” she said.

Parminder is the daughter of Surmukh Singh, who works as a security guard with a private company. Sompal, a relative of hers, who works as a government school teacher, said it was a emotional moment for the entire family when they got the news last week. “There were times when Parminder did not have money to continue with her studies and she was helped by friends and relatives. Her room even did not have a window or a fan. “But she was determined to join the judicial service and used to say that if she does not become a judge then she will prefer doing a labourer’s job,” Sompal said.

Navbir Singh, a resident of Plasaur village in Tarn Taran district and a son of a private electrician, too is set to become a judge. “My father works as a private electrician and my mother is a homemaker, who earlier stitched people’s clothes to support the family,” said Navbir. He recalled that despite challenges they faced in life his parents always supported him and his twin brother, who last year got the job of a ‘Patwari,’ a revenue official. “I and my twin brother used to help our father with his job on Sundays and school holidays. We used to accompany him and help him in tasks like wiring,” said Navbir, who earned his law degree from Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar.

“There was a time when we did not have enough money to pay fees for our education and were helped by relatives with it. But we remained focused on our goal. “Today, the entire village is very happy that I have become a judge,” he said. Sakshi Arora, who comes from a small town of Gidderbaha in Muktsar district, said it was her father’s dream that she should join the judicial services. After doing her BTech, she did her masters in law from Panjab University, Chandigarh, where she is currently working on her PhD. “More and more parents should encourage their daughters to pursue their dreams. It is a matter of great pride that so many young women have cleared the judicial services exams,” Arora said. She said she stayed away from social media so as not to get distracted by anything. “Today, everyone is so happy. My family broke into tears. They had no words to express their happiness.” In Muslim-majority Malerkotla town, Gulfam Sayyad, whose father drives a pick-up van, said her family was always supportive of her dreams. “My family supported me right from the start. They always encouraged me to study,” said Sayyad, who did her schooling from Islamia Girls Senior Secondary school and became a law graduate from Panjabi University, Patiala. Sayyad’s father Talib Hussein said he never discriminated between a daughter and son. “I wanted to give them good education,” said Hussein, who also has two sons.