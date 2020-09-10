Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme Environmental nod must: NGT

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday said environment clearance (EC) is mandatory for Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme in Andhra Pradesh as the project has potential of impact on the environment and is not merely for water supply.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel said the scheme also involves irrigation and thus, environment impact assessment (EIA) and EC are necessary as per procedure laid down in the EIA Notification 2006.

The green panel directed the project proponent to ensure compliance of the statutory clearances before going ahead with the project. "Since it has been found that EC is necessary, a committee of Central Pollution Control Board, state Pollution Control Board, state Environment Impact Assessment Authority and district magistrate may determine the extent of damage caused and the amount of compensation liable to be paid to the affected persons and furnish a report to this tribunal within six months by e-mail," the bench said. The state pollution control board will be nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the tribunal said.

The bench passed the order after perusing a report by a committee comprising members of Expert Appraisal Committee of Environment Ministry on River Valley Projects, CPCB and IIT, Roorkee.

The committee told the NGT that the present set up is not only for drinking and industrial use but also for use of irrigation. " Therefore, the committee felt that since there is an irrigation component, environmental clearance for the scheme should be obtained as per the EIA Notification, 2006," the NGT noted.

The committee also told the tribunal that consent to establish and consent to operate for the present lift scheme be obtained by the project proponent and necessary permission/clearance be obtained for water extraction.

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by Jammula Chowdaraiah, Madicharla Satyanarayana and Ramakrishna against the project on the ground that environment clearance was mandatory for the scheme.

The plea filed through advocate Sravan Kumar contended that the project is located at the Akhanda Godavari Left Bank at 40.800 km near Purushottapatnam village in Seethanagaram in East Godavari district which involves diversion of flow of Godavari river to Yeluru river.