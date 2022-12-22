Put off Yatra: Mandaviya to Rahul

New Delhi: Citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over spread of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan -- P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel -- have flagged concerns and requested him that Covid protocols, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.

The yatra has entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan. The MPs have also requested the Union minister to ensure that participants are isolated before and after taking part in the march. The minister urged Gandhi and Gehlot to take prompt action keeping in view the requests made by the three MPs in Rajasthan.

Referring to the letter signed by the three MPs, Mandaviya said they have sought suspension of the yatra in national interest if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be ensured keeping in view concerns around public health.