Putin dials Modi, briefs him about meet with Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who shared his assessment of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska last week.

While thanking Putin, Modi underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. He reiterated that India supports all efforts in this regard. The two leaders also touched upon several issues of bilateral cooperation with a view to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch. “Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” Modi said in a post on X.