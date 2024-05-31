PWD axes 105 trees to widen road, construct drain

Berhampur: The Public Works Department (PWD) has cut over 105 fully-grown trees of different species such as banyan, teak, mango, jack-fruit and others between Khajuripada panchayat office and Dogharia village of Nuagada block in Gajapati district on a 3 km stretch of the State Highway for widening roads and constructing drains.

Expressing shock over the huge loss of trees due to road widening and drain construction works, locals said the losses are irreversible. The trees that were felled must be at least 30 to 100 years old. The trees were not just providing shade to pedestrians, mostly students, but also sheltered a lot of birds and reptiles. Recouping the losses is near impossible, they said.

The PWD should have looked at alternatives rather than simply felling the trees. ”The banyan tree is associated with our religion and culture. It is considered a sacred tree by Hindus. The tree is fast vanishing though,” said a villager who usually goes to Khajuripada weekly market every Tuesday, walking along the road.

Many students, who attended classes at B R Ambedkar College and Dogharia Ashram School, used to take rest under the shade of the trees during the scorching heat.

However, the PWD staff said the step has been taken for constructing drain on the roadside. Those trees were identified earlier for cutting on the road construction map, they said.

As per Forest Conservation Act, 1980, for every tree cut on non-forest land for any developmental project, two trees have to be planted. But the PWD has bypassed the order.

While hearing a plea earlier related to the cutting of more than 350 trees for the construction of road over bridges (ROBs) as well as widening of national highway in West Bengal, a Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, had said the top court may introduce a protocol so that there is minimum damage to the environment.

Hearing another plea earlier on cutting of trees for a road project in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court had wondered why trees need to be cut more often than needed for the widening of roads. “Why do roads have to be laid in a straight line by cutting trees? Keep roads zigzag. It will reduce speed, lessen accidents on roads and save many lives,” a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde had said.