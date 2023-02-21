Quality of debate in parliamentary system must be ensured: Murmu

Itanagar: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that the content and quality of the debate in the parliamentary system must be ensured and at the same time, "we need to build a consensus on the issues of development and public welfare".

Addressing the special session of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly in Itanagar, the President said that discipline and decorum are the hallmarks of the parliamentary system.

She appreciated the present and former members of the Assembly for maintaining the utmost regard for a healthy democracy.

Noting that in today's era, environmental pollution and climate change are critical issues, Murmu said that solutions must be found to these concerns quickly.

"These matters have become more important for a geographically sensitive state like Arunachal Pradesh," the President said while expressing her satisfaction on how the policymakers of the state have taken care of this issue.

"Arunachal Pradesh has resolved to show commitment to climate change through the Pakke Declaration and other states would also move towards adopting this model to tackle the issue of climate change," she said.

The President appreciated the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly authority for implementing the 'e-Vidhan' - paperless digital journey - under the 'Digital India' programme.

The President was happy to note that the access to the Assembly Library is available free of cost to the students of schools, colleges and universities.

She also noted that under the 'Know Your Assembly' initiative, the Assembly invites students from time to time to acquaint them with the legislative functioning.

The President said that the participation of women should increase in all the state assemblies, including the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, as well as in other institutions of people's representation.

"As the people's representative of Arunachal Pradesh, members of this Assembly have a critical role to play in promoting social change while preserving the richness of the state's cultural values and traditions," the President noted.