Question paper leak: DEO asks Dharmasala BEO to suspend accused teacher

Jajpur: Jajpur District Education Officer (DEO) has asked Dharmasala Block Education Officer (BEO) to suspend an Assistant Teacher of a government primary school. The Assistant Teacher was arrested by Balasore police along with seven others in connection with question paper leak of Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) examination conducted by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).



"In pursuance of the report from SP, Balasore, we have asked the Dharmasala BEO to immediately suspend Sushant Kumar Sahu, an Assistant Teacher of Rathia Nodal primary school, who was arrested by Balasore police in connection with the question paper leak of recruitment examination conducted by the OSSC,” said Rajesh Kumar Swain, DEO (in-charge), Jajpur.

Sahu was arrested from his Dubagadia residence on Wednesday night. Balasore SP Sagarika Nath had written to the Jajpur DEO for departmental proceedings against the accused teacher on Thursday.

Sahu (42), a native of Panasia, under Kolangiri gram panchayat of Badachana block in Jajpur, has been staying at Dubagadia village under Dharmasala block for the last five years. He joined Rathia Nodal primary school in 2018. Prior to joining as teacher, he was allegedly involved in a job fraud racket.

On July 23, the OSSC cancelled the Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) conducted on July 16 after Balasore SP had confirmed the question paper leak. The commission has rescheduled the examination on September 3.