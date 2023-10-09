Radical elements with 'pro-Pakistan' mindset flourished under Cong govt in Rajasthan: BJP leader Nitin Patel Nitin Patel

Ahmedabad : BJP leader and former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Monday alleged that radical elements having a "pro-Pakistan" mindset have flourished during the five-year rule of the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Patel expressed confidence that people will make his party victorious in the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan. The BJP in July appointed Patel as co-incharge for the Rajasthan polls. The Election Commission on Monday announced that assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on November 23 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Talking to reporters at his residence here following the announcement of poll dates, Patel claimed the people of Rajasthan are fed-up of the Congress and are eager to uproot its government. "Anti-social as well as radical elements having a pro-Pakistan mindset have not only flourished, but also received government's protection during the five-year rule of Congress in Rajasthan," Patel alleged. "It resulted in the collapse of the law and order situation. Corruption and crimes against women were also rampant. Incidents of eve-teasing are taking place almost daily," he further claimed.

Patel said the BJP is "committed" to form the next government in Rajasthan after the elections. He also raised the issue of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur in Rajasthan who was killed by two men last year. "Under the Congress, people cannot even celebrate their festivals in a peaceful manner. The people of Rajasthan have not yet forgotten how Kanhaiya Lal, an innocent man, was killed by terrorist elements. People are now eager to remove such a government and I am confident that they will choose the BJP this time," said Patel