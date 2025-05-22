Rahim Yar Khan Airbase in ICU: PM Modi's Strong Response to Pakistan Following 'Operation Sindoor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan on Thursday, marking his first public appearance since India launched 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

Modi strongly criticized Pakistan during his speech in Bikaner, particularly focusing on the attacks on Indian and Pakistani airbases. He highlighted the destruction of the Rahim Yar Khan airbase in Pakistan, stating that it was in 'ICU'.

Prime Minister Modi said that when he landed at Nal airport in Bikaner, Pakistan had tried to target it but failed to cause any damage. He pointed out that on the other side of the border, the Rahim Yar Khan airbase was in critical condition, emphasizing that Indian forces had destroyed the airbase.

He further expressed his commitment to defending India, stating that he would never let the country fall before anyone.

He added that those who desecrated India's land and shed its blood had now paid the price. He also remarked that those who had believed India would remain silent were now hiding, and those who boasted about their weapons were now buried under the rubble.

Modi emphasized that Operation Sindoor was not an act of revenge but a new form of justice. It was not just an expression of anger but a clear demonstration of India's strength and determination.

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force destroyed 11 airbases across Pakistan, including the Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, as well as others in Rafique, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Karachi, Skardu, and Rahim Yar Khan. After this attack, Pakistan reportedly came to its senses.











