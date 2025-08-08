Rahul alleges massive voter fraud in 2024 LS polls

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the credibility of election outcomes, pointing to what he described as a pattern of “massive swings” that defy all pre-election surveys.

Referring to recent state elections, the Congress leader said, “For some reason, the BJP is the only party in a democracy that does not seem to face anti-incumbency.” Gandhi cited discrepancies in exit polls, opinion polls, and internal data—particularly in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh—where results were dramatically different from what was projected.

He alleged large-scale electoral manipulation in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, claiming that 1 crore new voters were mysteriously added within just five months—more than what typically happens over five years.

He said this abrupt spike, along with a suspicious surge in voter turnout post-5.30 PM, raised serious red flags.

Despite complaints, the Election Commission refused to share the full voter list and even decided to destroy CCTV footage from polling booths, Gandhi claimed. Citing these developments, he accused the poll panel of colluding with the BJP to “steal” the Maharashtra election.

In a scathing critique of the Election Commission (EC), the LoP on August 2 alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were manipulated, claiming the Congress suspects between 70 to 100 seats were rigged. Speaking at the AICC’s annual conclave on law, human rights, and RTI, Gandhi said he had “100% proof” to support these claims, and suggested that even a smaller manipulation of 10–15 seats could have drastically altered the final outcome, given the BJP’s narrow majority of 240 seats compared to Congress’s 99.

Gandhi recounted a specific instance of electoral fraud, saying that in one constituency, out of 6.5 lakh votes cast, 1.5 lakh were fake.