Rahul alleges voter list fraud, warns EC of Oppn action

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of enabling voter list fraud and warning that the opposition will not allow the Commission to go unchallenged over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament after proceedings were adjourned, Gandhi said, “I want to send a message to the Election Commission: if you think you will get away with this, you are wrong. We will take action against you.”

He alleged large-scale manipulation during the revision of electoral rolls in a constituency in Karnataka, claiming that the ECI had permitted fraudulent additions and deletions of voters. According to him, the irregularities include the removal of eligible young voters and the suspicious inclusion of thousands of new voters aged 50, 60, and even 65.

“Today we have 100 percent proof that the Election Commission allowed fraud in one seat in Karnataka. We’ve examined just one constituency and found this. I’m sure the same thing is happening in others too,” he said, though he did not provide evidence publicly.

The opposition, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party, has strongly opposed the SIR process. They allege it is being used as a tool to disenfranchise marginalized communities ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Critics claim the process is unfairly deleting legitimate voters from the rolls. “This is a very serious issue,” Gandhi added. “The Election Commission is not functioning as a neutral constitutional body. Their latest statement is absolute nonsense. They are not doing their job.”

Outside Parliament, Gandhi joined other opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and DMK leader TR Baalu, in protesting against the Election Commission and the BJP-led NDA government. The MPs carried posters reading “SIR is murder of democracy” and “Nyay, Nyay, Nyay”, voicing their disapproval of the ongoing voter verification drive.

In response, the Election Commission defended the SIR exercise, saying it is essential for maintaining the integrity of the electoral rolls. The Commission, in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, asserted its right to verify citizenship and remove ineligible voters in the interest of electoral purity.

The ECI also urged political parties to rise above partisan interests, stating, “The Constitution of India is the foundation of our democracy. Should the Election Commission, under pressure from certain groups, ignore constitutional duties and allow fake votes in the names of deceased, migrated, or duplicate voters?”

The clash between the opposition and the poll panel continues to escalate, with Bihar’s 243-seat assembly election looming on the horizon. As political temperatures rise, both sides appear determined to shape the narrative around voter legitimacy and electoral fairness.