Rahul attacks PM over Hindenburg

New Delhi: Congress leader and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday raised concerns over the fresh allegations by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and said the integrity of the securities regulator has been "gravely compromised".

Rahul Gandhi also said the recent report by the US short-seller firm clearly indicates why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe against the Hindenburg allegations.

Hindenburg Research on Saturday night released a fresh report alleging that it suspects Sebi’s unwillingness to act against the Adani Group may be because of its head Madhabi Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

“The integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson,” Rahul Gandhi said in a video message posted on X. The Congress leader also said that investors across the country want to know why the Sebi Chairperson has not resigned yet.