Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Kerala CM For Compensation And Justice In Alleged Medical Negligence Case

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, has penned a letter to Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to address the grievances of a woman who allegedly suffered medical negligence during a surgery at a government hospital. During a recent visit to his constituency, Wayanad, Gandhi met with Harshina KK and her family, who have been grappling with health complications stemming from a reportedly mishandled C-section procedure at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode in 2017.



Gandhi's communication specifically concerned Harshina KK, a 33-year-old resident of Kozhikode, who underwent a botched C-section at the aforementioned hospital. It was alleged that medical professionals left a pair of forceps in her abdomen during the surgery, causing her immense physical distress and emotional trauma for nearly five years. The forceps were eventually removed in 2022.

In his letter to the chief minister, Gandhi expressed his distress over Harshina's prolonged suffering and noted that her family had endured both emotional and financial strain due to the negligence. He acknowledged that inquiries had been initiated and a compensation of ₹2 lakh offered, but considering the unique nature of the case, he appealed for the government's thorough consideration of her demands and provision of appropriate compensation.

During his recent visit to Wayanad, Gandhi had met Harshina and her family. He also used the letter to advocate for enhanced measures to prevent instances of severe medical negligence and the establishment of effective grievance redressal systems. This, he emphasized, would ensure that victims like Harshina wouldn't have to resort to public protests for justice.

On Wednesday, Harshina and her family staged a day-long hunger strike outside the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram to demand action against the doctors responsible for her condition and a just compensation package. Congress state president K Sudhakaran inaugurated the strike and extended his party's support, joined by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) MLA KK Rema.

Harshina had previously staged an 88-day protest outside the Kozhikode MCH seeking justice for her case. She emphasized her determination to fight for justice, stating that she would go to great lengths to achieve it.